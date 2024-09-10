New details released about Justin Mohn, accused of beheading his father

There is new information in the case of Justin Mohn, the man accused of beheading his own father back in January in Bucks County.

In a two-hour preliminary hearing, Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney and his team outlined their case against Mohn in graphic detail at his two-hour preliminary hearing Tuesday.

The 33-year-old is accused of murdering and decapitating his father, Michael Mohn, at their Levittown home.

The prosecution showed part of a video Mohn posted to YouTube, holding his father’s head and calling for violent attacks against members of the federal government.

"Mr. Mohn, based on his beliefs, is making a call to arms to achieve the aims he believes in. He did that through violence. The violence was the murder of his father, who, obviously not a coincidence, was a federal employee. He essentially needed that murder to get his message across," Louka explained.

Among the slew of charges against Mohn, first degree murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of an instrument of crime and terrorism, all bound over to trial except one of three terrorism charges.

Mohn’s attorney called the case tragic on every level.

"I don’t think there’s any winners here, but that charge being dismissed is the right call," Mohn’s attorney, Steve Jones, said.

The prosecution says Mohn carefully calculated every detail of the murder and even had a to-do list. Louka added, "He talked about giving up the medical marijuana card in order to get the firearm."

The defendant appeared to be smiling in the courtroom as he watched the horrific video being played.

"That is a little disturbing as well, but I will let that speak for itself," Louka continued.

Mohn’s attorney asked if he learned anything about his client since his arrest. "You’ve seen the video. It was played in court today. It tells a pretty compelling story as to who he is. You watch that and I think you can learn a lot."

Mohn will be arraigned on October 11th. The prosecution says the case is eligible for the death penalty, but have not yet made a decision.