New Greyhound location causing exasperation for passengers, local businesses

Greyhound has a new location to drop off and pick up passengers in Philadelphia. People are now lining up for the bus, along with Peter Pan and Flix buses at 7th and Market Streets. But, with no indoor seating in air conditioning or public restrooms, people are frustrated. On a ninety-degree day, passengers say there should be access to AC and bathrooms.

"It’s supposed to be Brotherly Love. What’s with the buses?" questioned Charlene Reynolds. She is headed back to her home in Hagerstown, Maryland, but says Philadelphia is her hometown. She’s not happy about the setup waiting for her Greyhound bus.

"I don’t think this is right, Greyhound having us outside. It’s hot and some people are older and they don’t have no door for us. We have no bathroom to go to," Reynolds stated.

The two biggest complaints from customers about the new Greyhound office on Market Street, between 6th and 7th streets, which also services Peter Pan and Flix buses. They are no longer operating out of the terminal on Filbert Street, between 10th and 11th streets, which caught previous riders by surprise.

"I thought we were going into the station, that’s why I asked my grandson to drop me off early, so I could sit down and relax and not be out here in the hot sun. When he dropped me off here, I was like ‘This is not the right location,’ Sabrina Davis said. "I was very disappointed."

Additionally, bus drivers say cars are constantly pulling over or temporarily parking in the bus lane when they try to pull in for drop off or pick up, sometimes leading to a traffic backup, as a result.

"In the afternoon, we have four or five different bus lines coming in," said Kenneth Blunkett, a bus driver for 35 years. "You got everybody trying to get on the buses, but we can’t get the buses in here, that’s the problem."

While it might mean more foot traffic for businesses, like Dunkin’, Yu Ya Nails and Spa taped off their window to avoid people sitting down and added a sign reminding that they have no public bathrooms.

"It’s not good for business," Manager of Yu Ya Nails and Spa, Leo Ju, said.

"Are you seeing it impact business?" asked FOX 29’s Kelly Rule.

"Yeah, customers complain. There’s too much people," Ju replied.

In a statement, Philadelphia officials said:

"The City continues working with Inter-State bus carriers such as Greyhound, Peter Pan, Mega, and Flix to come up with a solution since the Bus Terminal Closure. We do realize that the current condition is not ideal; however, the City is committed to working with all the providers to find a solution amicable for everyone. Regarding the services provided to customers by Greyhound, you'll need to reach out to them for comment."

Greyhound didn’t respond to requests for comment on the new location. Officials with information on the terminal say their lease on the Filbert Street site was up and they notified the city before the 76ers arena proposal was announced.

A spokesperson for 76 Devcorp said, in a statement, that they 76ers remain under contract on the parcel of land previously occupied by Greyhound.