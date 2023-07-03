Riders frustrated by move of Greyhound bus terminal in Philadelphia

Passengers who use a popular bus terminal in Philadelphia are expressing frustration with the relocation of the boarding stop.

The former Greyhound Bus Station in Philadelphia, which also serves as a station for Peter Pan and Flixbus, was previously on Filbert Street but is now located on Market Street.

Some passengers are upset by the sudden relocation to an area that many are concerned will be unsafe.

A sign announces the location change of the bus station.

In addition to the safety concerns, the area is already dealing with an influx of pedestrians and rideshare vehicles.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke to concerned riders as they waited outside the new bus terminal.

"This is definitely not acceptable," one frustrated passenger said. "They should find a new location."

Another echoed similar feelings, saying better accommodations need to be created for riders who have to wait in the sun for buses.

The entrance to the old bus station has since been boarded up.