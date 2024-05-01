'New Ivy League' colleges list released as legacy schools lose luster

As anti-Israel protests that began on Ivy League campuses continue to rage across the U.S., Forbes has released a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

In a report this week, Forbes declared that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses" and has for years, noting the traditional elite institutions are seeing their reputations increasingly tarnished by anti-Israel agitators.

The publication, known for tracking the net worth of the world's wealthiest people , unveiled what it called the "New Ivies."

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

Here are the "New Ivies," 10 public and 10 private listed in alphabetical order, according to Forbes.

The list includes the University of Florida, which was praised for declaring it is "not a daycare" for rule-breaking protesters

"This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," said university spokesman Steve Orlando.

Public Ivies:

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Private Ivies:

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

Rice University

University of Notre Dame

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University

Forbes noted that it excluded military academies in its analysis, and California colleges were excluded because they do not consider standardized test scores.

