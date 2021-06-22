New Jersey 14-year-old girl found safe after leaving home nearly 2 weeks ago, police say

article

A Camden County teen has been found after police said she left her home through a bedroom window nearly two weeks ago.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday said the 14-year-old girl was last seen at her home on Jackson Court in Winslow Township on June 11 around 10:30 p.m. Police believe the girl may have left her house through a bedroom window.

The teen was reported missing the next day, according to police. Nearly a week later, police said the teen was spotted on surveillance footage at a Wawa off the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic County.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday morning said the teen was found safe and unharmed.

