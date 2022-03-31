New Jersey boy tased in head during 'horse play' with family friend, police say

article

Authorities in New Jersey say a young boy was tased in the head during "hose play" with a close family friend.

Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department were called to a home in West Atlantic City Monday afternoon for reports medical emergency.

Police found an unconscious and unresponsive 12-year-old boy who they say had been shot in the head with taser. He was brought to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he was placed in stable condition and has since been released.

Investigators later discovered that a family friend, identified as 68-year-old Luis Surita Jr., fired a taser at the child's head while they were "engaged in horse play." Surita is accused of delivering one or more shocks to the child that rendered him unconscious.

Surita was charged with a slew of crimes, including aggravated assault, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and weapons charges.

