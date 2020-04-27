New Jersey business owners struggle amid coronavirus pandemic

Many business owners are worried for their livelihoods and employees as the shutdown continues in New Jersey.

The doors of William Robert's salon in Cherry Hill have been locked since mid-March.

"It's a little worrisome closed down for so long," Robert told FOX 29.

Across town at the Chopper's Hatchet House Keith Gibbons is an equally concerned business owner.

"The first day of the shutdown we refunded close to 30,000 in deposits the following day even worse than that I stopped counting because it made me sick," he said.

Business owners are now taking to social media to write letters to Governor Phil Murphy.

One post reads in part, "You asked us to stay home, we did. You told us don’t worry unemployment will come, it hasn’t. You told us don’t worry grants are coming, they haven’t."

Gibbons walked off camera to collect himself reminding us that what typically happens within the walls of his business is about much more than monetary gain.

"You have relationships with hundreds of customers you see all the time and they’re looking to you for answers. I don’t have answers when you can come out of house," Gibbons said.

