New Jersey declares itself Pizza Capital of the World

In a bold and unprecedented move, New Jersey has declared itself the Pizza Capital of the World.

The announcement came in honor of National Pizza Day, which will be on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Governor Phil Murphy supported the declaration and even noted that it was unifying for usually divided partisans in New Jersey.

Senator Michael Testa, who apparently doesn't always have values that align with the governor's, stated that calling New Jersey the Pizza Capital of the World was something they could both agree upon.

New York, which is often associated with being the nation's pizza powerhouse, has not yet released a statement about the usurpation of their claim to fame.

