New Jersey, Delaware among top 10 happiest states in America, according to new study

While residents of the Garden State were just recently ranked as some of the rudest in the country, a new study says New Jersey and Delaware are two of the happiest states in America,

A new study, published by WalletHub, examined all 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate to income growth to the unemployment rate.

The research team used the data to determine the happiest states in America in 2024.

"The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement.

Here is the list of the top ten happiest states in America according to the study:

Hawaii Maryland New Jersey Utah Delaware Minnesota Connecticut Idaho Nebraska Massachusetts

New Jersey ranked as the third-happiest state, with the lowest share of people reporting traumatic events during their childhood and the second-highest life satisfaction rate.

According to Wallet Hub, the Garden State has the third-lowest separation and divorce rate in the country, at around 17%.

New Jersey also has the third-highest share of households earning over $75,000 per year and the sixth-lowest food insecurity rate, the website says.

