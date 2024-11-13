New Jersey drought warning, mandatory water conservation notice issued

article

New Jersey has declared a drought warning as the state continues to grapple with "historically low precipitation, above-average temperatures, and deteriorating water-supply conditions."

Gov. Phil Murphy, along with the state's DEP, elevated October's drought watch to a warning on Wednesday while giving an update on statewide wildfires.

"Since early October, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has responded to 537 wildfires, a more than 1,300% increase in wildfires over the same period last year."

A mandatory statewide Stage 3 fire restrictions remain in effect, and now a mandatory water conservation notice has been issued.

New Jersey American Water is urging all customers to limit nonessential water usage by pausing outdoor watering and conserving indoor use:

Outdoor conservation guidelines:

Pause all outdoor watering. Plants require less water in the fall, so allow them to go dormant for the season, and postpone water-intensive landscaping until spring.

Winterize your irrigation system. Turn off and drain sprinkler systems, outdoor spigots, and hoses.

Sweep, don’t spray. Use a broom instead of a hose or pressure washer to clear leaves and debris from sidewalks or pavement.

Use a commercial car wash that recycles water, instead of washing your car at home.

Indoor conservation guidelines:

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes in the sink.

Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

Take shorter showers. Try to shower in five minutes or less.

Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems, pipes and toilets. For help, download New Jersey American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under

Water information: