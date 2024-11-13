New Jersey drought warning, mandatory water conservation notice issued
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey has declared a drought warning as the state continues to grapple with "historically low precipitation, above-average temperatures, and deteriorating water-supply conditions."
Gov. Phil Murphy, along with the state's DEP, elevated October's drought watch to a warning on Wednesday while giving an update on statewide wildfires.
"Since early October, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has responded to 537 wildfires, a more than 1,300% increase in wildfires over the same period last year."
A mandatory statewide Stage 3 fire restrictions remain in effect, and now a mandatory water conservation notice has been issued.
New Jersey American Water is urging all customers to limit nonessential water usage by pausing outdoor watering and conserving indoor use:
Outdoor conservation guidelines:
- Pause all outdoor watering. Plants require less water in the fall, so allow them to go dormant for the season, and postpone water-intensive landscaping until spring.
- Winterize your irrigation system. Turn off and drain sprinkler systems, outdoor spigots, and hoses.
- Sweep, don’t spray. Use a broom instead of a hose or pressure washer to clear leaves and debris from sidewalks or pavement.
- Use a commercial car wash that recycles water, instead of washing your car at home.
Indoor conservation guidelines:
- Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes in the sink.
- Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.
- Take shorter showers. Try to shower in five minutes or less.
- Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems, pipes and toilets. For help, download New Jersey American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under
Water information:
- Insulate exposed water pipes with pre-slit foam insulation to maintain warmth and avoid wasting water while it heats up.
- Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the US EPA WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.