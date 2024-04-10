Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey earthquake: 2.6 magnitude aftershock rumbles parts of northern New Jersey

Updated  April 10, 2024 12:44pm EDT
Earthquakes
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Credit: USGS

GLADSTONE, N.J. - A minor aftershock rumbled parts of northern New Jersey nearly a week after a rare 4.8 magnitude quake was felt across the Garden State and nearby areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says Wednesday's 2.6 magnitude aftershock happened near the Somerset County town of Gladstone. 

article

It's the 50th reported aftershock associated with last week's earthquake, according to researchers. 

Figures indicated that more than 42 million people might have felt Friday's quake. 

Check out the USGS interactive map to see if your area was affected.