New Jersey farmers' market destroyed by hit-and-run dump truck driver

The owner of a local farm stand says he doesn't know how long he will be out of business after a dump truck smashed into a building on his property and drove away.

The crash happened overnight Sunday at Murphy’s Farm Market on Route 322 in Woolwich Township. Owner Jacob Steicher said he arrived to work and found his building destroyed.

"I saw the front of the building was on the ground, I went inside and called the cops and told them there was an accident here, Steicher said. "I saw the tire tracks on the asphalt, you can still see them."

The Woolwich Township Police Department is investigating the incident, but they have not made any arrests. A store surveillance camera partially captured a shot of the truck and Steicher hopes someone will recognize the vehicle and come forward.

"They had to know - the whole building shook - they tore out and the whole building went straight down," Steicher said. "I had to call the insurance adjuster, I can’t open up the building right now., this is basically how I feed my family and pay my bills."

While Murphy's Farm Market recovers from the crash, Steicher says nearby Dalton Farms has opened its doors to help keep business going.