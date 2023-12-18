New Jersey flooding: Heavy rain, strong winds cause major delays

Weather across the region overnight caused backups and delays in parts of Burlington County, New Jersey.

Flooding was a major issue for commuters across Southampton, Riverside and Maple Shade.

Rain fall amounts hit anywhere from two to five inches.

Strong onshore winds amounted to two rounds of high tides, leading to flooding from the Pennsauken Creek along Route 73 in Maple Shade.

It caused major midday delays.

The National Weather Service says flooding isn't over just yet.

"The rain as of early this afternoon is pretty much out of our region now, but because there has been so much water over the last 24 hours it is going to take some time for all of that water to work its way through our rivers and creeks." said Sarah Johnson, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS.

Places like Mount Holly and Pemberton are being closely watched.

Related article

Waterways continue to rise as towns prepare for one more high tide cycle.

In the meantime, county road crews and inspectors are out working to assess conditions while working alongside first responders to mark closures as best they can.

The coastal flood advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.