Weather Authority: Flooding across Delaware Valley as storms bring pounding rain, strong winds

It's a messy Monday morning as Sunday's strong storm system continues to wreak havoc on commuters.

Significant flooding has accumulated overnight with about three inches of rain possible as storms linger across the Delaware Valley.

In Philadelphia, Admiral Wilson Boulevard is closed after cars got stuck in floodwaters in the early morning hours, while the Schuykill Expressway saw a downed tree and car crash. In Downingtown, West Branch Brandywine Creek overflowed, nearly taking over a pedestrian bridge before sunrise.

Other area road closures:

North Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Delaware Avenue between Christian and Race streets in Philadelphia

MacDade Boulevard in Darby, Pennsylvania

Rickerts Road between Pine Run Road and Ferry Road; the intersection of Pine Run Road and Chapman Road; Almshouse Road between Lower State Road and Upper State Road; Shady Retreat Road between Burpee Road and Iron Hill Road; Pebble Hill Road between Sugarbottom Road and Wilkshire Road in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Flood warnings are still in effect for Philadelphia, as well as surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, until 9 a.m. Monday.

Power outages are also effecting more than 2,500 PECO customers in six different Pennsylvania counties, and 2,000 AEC customers in Atlantic City.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect more rain on-and-off until around noon, when colder air and stronger winds make their way into the forecast.

Winds gusts of up to 35 mph will bring temperatures to a blustery 40 degrees ahead of an overnight drop.

You may wake up to some freezing temperatures Tuesday morning - and even some possible flurries!

