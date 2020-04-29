New Jersey husband, wife succumb to coronavirus weeks apart

The husband of a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor who passed away two weeks ago was among the 329 coronavirus related deaths announced in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Harvey Feldman, from North Jersey, passed away after being hospitalized with the virus. His wife, Margit, passed away two weeks ago after succumbing to the virus.

Last month, Harvey turned 91 years old. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and while he was in a hospital in New York recovering from tuberculous, he met his wife.

Governor Murphy spoke with the Feldman's family who told him when they met, it was love at first sight. They married in December of 1953 and spent the next 66 years of their lives together.

Harvey and Margit Feldman built their life together in New Jersey and raised two children, Tina and Joseph.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

90-year-old holocaust survivor from New Jersey dies of coronavirus

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Harvey also found the time to support his wife as she worked to prevent prejudice and fight for tolerance. He worked as an advocate alongside his wife to teach about Holocaust and Genocide education.

Born in Budapest, Margit grew up in a small town near the border of Czechoslovakia. When Margit was 15, she and her parents were sent to Auschwitz concentration camp where her parents were murdered.

Margit told her captors that she was 18-year-old, which made her eligible for labor camp. She survived trips to numerous concentration camps, including a return trip to Auschwitz. She was 16 when the Allied Forces liberated Auschwitz.

Margit moved to Sweeden and then traveled to the United States when she learned that she had family in the country.

Governor Murphy addressed the Feldman’s two children and their grandchildren in the press conference Wednesday saying “Words cannot express the pain that we share with you.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP