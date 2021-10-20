New Jersey judge reprimanded over comment deemed sexually suggestive

article

New Jersey’s Supreme Court has issued a public reprimand of a former municipal court judge after a judicial conduct panel concluded that he made a suggestive comment to a female defendant.

Judge Hector Rodriguez was serving in Franklin Township in Somerset in December 2017 when he made the comment.

A state panel on judicial conduct said when the defendant asked if she still needed to do anything after Rodriguez told her she would be released, he responded, "not that you can do in front of all these people."

Rodriguez argued he meant she didn't need to post bail to be released. A message was left Tuesday with an attorney representing Rodriguez.

