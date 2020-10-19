New Jersey man arrested for allegedly threatening federal judge

A New Jersey man who sued the United States for allowing “Socialists and Muslims” to hold jobs in federal government has been charged with threatening a federal judge.

William Kaetz, 56, of Paramus, is charged with threatening to assault and kill a federal judge.

Kaetz also allegedly threatened to publicize the judge's home address. The judge wasn’t identified by the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey, but court filings show that Kaetz has had at least three cases before U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi in Newark.

A message seeking comment was left with Cecchi’s office.

In July, a disgruntled attorney shot and killed the son of a federal judge at her home in New Jersey and wounded her husband.

