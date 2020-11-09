New Jersey man faces voter fraud charges in mail-in ballot submission

article

Authorities say a New Jersey man accused of forging a signature on a ballot is facing voter fraud charges.

Hunterdon County prosecutors and police said 53-year-old Brian Shilling of Stockton is accused of falsely completing a ballot, forging someone else’s signature certifying the ballot and sending it in to the county board of elections “purporting that it was cast by another.”

Shilling is charged with fraud in casting a mail-in vote, tampering with public record, unsworn falsification to authorities, falsifying records and disorderly persons offense, offering a false statement for filing.

Authorities have not said who the forged ballot belonged to, or who the vote was cast in favor of.

