New Jersey man gets 1 year in case of dog left in cage with tide rising

article

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year in prison on an animal cruelty conviction after authorities said he left a young pit bull mix in a cage at water's edge in a rising tide.

A Monmouth County jury in December acquitted 36-year-old Aaron Davis of the most serious animal cruelty count but convicted him of the lesser count.

RELATED COVERAGE

New Jersey man who left caged dog to drown convicted on cruelty count

Indictment: NJ man left caged pit bull to drown in rising tide

Pit bull puppy left to drown in cage has found a foster home

Pit bull left to drown in cage at water's edge in NJ

Advertisement

Someone walking a dog in Veterans Memorial Park spotted the dog in July 2018.

Prosecutors have said Davis wanted revenge against his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. The defense unsuccessfully sought a sentence of the 44 days Davis has spent behind bars.

Monmouth County SPCA announced in August of 2018 that the pitbull, named River, found a forever home.