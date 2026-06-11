New Jersey man sentenced to 6.5 years for fatal Lehigh Valley plane crash

The Brief Philip McPherson II of Riverside, New Jersey, was sentenced to 78 months in prison Thursday, June 11. The sentence follows a 2022 Lehigh County plane crash that killed a student pilot and included additional federal offenses. McPherson is also banned from working in aviation and must pay restitution and fines.



Philip McPherson II, a 37-year-old from Riverside, New Jersey, was sentenced Thursday, June 11, to 78 months in prison for his role in a 2022 plane crash in Lehigh County that killed a student pilot, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Sentencing and charges for fatal Lehigh Valley crash

What we know:

United States District Judge John M. Gallagher sentenced McPherson to 78 months in prison, three years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, a $4,300 special assessment, and $19,530 in restitution. Judge Gallagher also barred McPherson from working in the aviation industry.

McPherson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, obstruction of an administrative proceeding, and 40 counts of serving as an airman without a certificate.

The backstory:

Court filings show that on September 28, 2022, McPherson took off from Queen City Airport in Allentown as the pilot-in-command with student pilot K.K. and crashed shortly after, resulting in K.K.'s death.

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Prosecutors said McPherson acted with gross negligence, knowing he was not competent to fly as pilot-in-command. He had two prior crashes, nearly a third, and failed a reexamination for his pilot’s certificate in September 2021.

McPherson voluntarily surrendered his pilot’s certificate in October 2021 and let his Temporary Airman Certificate expire in November 2021, acknowledging his inability to meet FAA standards.

He admitted to flying with passengers without a valid FAA pilot’s certificate between October 12, 2021, and September 20, 2022.

Investigators from the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, FAA, and Salisbury Township Police Department worked on the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert Schopf and Special Assistant United States Attorney Marie Miller.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.