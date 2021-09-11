New Jersey man shot during fight in New Castle County, police say
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a New Jersey man was critically wounded after being shot several times when a late-night fight occurred in a large outdoor crowd.
Troopers say the fight occurred early Saturday at an intersection with U.S. Highway 13 near New Castle.
The 25-year-old shooting victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
State police had no suspect on Saturday and said the investigation was ongoing.
State troopers closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 13 after the shooting, and evidence markers were in the street.
