Teen found with gun after fight in bleachers at NJ high school football game, police say

A teen is facing weapons charges after police say he was in possession of a gun during a fight in the bleachers of a high school football game Friday night in Mercer County.

Officers from the Ewing Police Department were already at the game between Ewing High School and Lawrence High School when a high between two groups broke out in the bleachers around halftime.

After officers broke up the fight, police say one of the teens involved in the brawl was found to be in possession of a handgun. The teen was taken into custody and charged with weapons offenses, according to police.

School officials decided to pause the game, which was the school's first big spectator event since March, 2020. Play was later resumed in front of a small crowd of family members, staff and police.

The Ewing Township Board of Education on Saturday said the people involved in the fight were not members of Ewing High School or Lawrence High School and the incident had nothing to do with a school rivalry.

"We are very disappointed that this incident occurred and saddened and frustrated that a group of individuals could ruin what should be a fun and positive event," a school officials said.

Ewing High School's next home game is set for Friday, Oct. 1. In the meantime, the district said it will "reflect on this occurrence" and make necessary adjustments to prevent another incident from happening.

