Man critical after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Kensington left him hospitalized.
The incident happened at approximately 7:31 a.m. at the intersection of G. Street and Allegheny Avenue.
MORE STORIES:
- Philadelphia police investigating hit-and-run that left teen injured in Olney
- Man charged with murder in death of man found behind convenience store
- VIDEO: Suspects sought after man gunned down in North Philadelphia
- 2 charged in July shooting aboard crowded SEPTA bus
- Elderly woman struck in Vineland hit-and-run, police say
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot six times – twice in the stomach and four times in the right arm. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
An investigation remains active, but so far no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement