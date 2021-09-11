Man critical after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Kensington left him hospitalized.

The incident happened at approximately 7:31 a.m. at the intersection of G. Street and Allegheny Avenue.

MORE STORIES:

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot six times – twice in the stomach and four times in the right arm. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

An investigation remains active, but so far no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



