New Jersey, Pennsylvania gas prices dip for Father's Day weekend, stay above $5 a gallon

You may save a couple dollars if you plan on traveling to see dad this weekend!

Gas prices took a slight dip ahead of Father's Day, but are still hovering around the $5 a gallon mark.

In Pennsylvania gas is down 3 cents at $5.03 a gallon. The average gas price is down after hitting a record $5.07 a gallon on June 12.

Despite the decrease, Philadelphia gas is still higher than the state average currently sitting at $5.06 a gallon.

New Jersey drivers are getting even more relief at the pump. Gas is $5.01 a gallon, which is down 4 cents from last week.

Gas in Delaware remains the lowest in the Delaware Valley at $4.96 a gallon.

All three states saw a decrease this week, while the national average increased to $4.98 a gallon.