New Jersey Primary 2024: Key races for Election Day

Voters are heading to the polls across the state on Tuesday to cast their ballots for New Jersey’s closed 2024 primary election.

Here's everything you need to know for Election Day on June 4, from where to vote, to who's running for each race:

Election Day

If you didn’t send in a mail-in or absentee ballot, polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these polling locations.

Key races

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey announced in March that he wouldn’t run in the Democratic primary as he faces federal corruption charges, but he left open the possibility that he would reenter the race as an independent later this year if he is exonerated at a trial.

Democrats:

Patricia Campos Medina

Kevin Cupples

Lawrence Hamm

Andrew Kim

Patrick Merrill

Republicans:

Curtis Bashaw

Michael Estrada

Albert Harshaw

Shirley Maia-Cusick

Gregg Mele

Justin Murphy

Christine Serrano Glassner

Alex Zdan

U.S. House

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in. These races are taking place in the Philadelphia area:

District 1: Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties

Democrat: incumbent Donald Norcross

Republican: Damon Galdo and Nicholas Whitelock

District 2: Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties

Democrats: Tim Alexander, Carolyn Rush, Brandon Saffold and Joe Salerno

Republican: incumbent Jeff Van Drew

District 3: Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties