New Jersey Primary 2025: What you need to know for Election Day

Voters across New Jersey will cast their ballots for the state's closed 2025 primary election on Tuesday.

All eyes are on the race for governor with 11 candidates, six Democrats and five Republicans, vying to replace term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in a crowded primary field.

What we know:

Here's everything you need to know as you head to the polls for Election Day:

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 10. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Where is my polling place?

You can find your polling place online using your address.

Can I vote?

To vote in the New Jersey's closed 2025 Primary Election, voters must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old

A resident of their voting county for at least 30 days

Registered with a political party

What is a closed primary?

A closed primary election means that Democrats and Republicans can only vote for their party's nominees to run in the general election.

Voters who are not registered as a Democrat or Republican must declare a party to vote in the primary.

How do I vote by mail?

Voters must complete a vote-by-mail ballot application, then return it to their county clerk's office. Once voters receive and complete their ballots, they must return them by mail, ballot drop box or elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Who is running in the 2025 Primary Election?

New Jersey residents will be voting for the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, along with the general assemblies for districts 1-16.

You can view a sample ballot based on your address online.