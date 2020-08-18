New Jersey re-adds Delaware to quarantine advisory list

article

Delaware is once again among nearly three dozen states and United States territories from which travelers will are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New Jersey.

The travel advisory, which now includes 35 total states, applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Alaska was also re-added to the list on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, August 18, there are currently 35 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alaska; Alabama; Arizona; Arkansas; California; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Hawaii; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; Nevada; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Virgin Islands; and Wisconsin.

“We cannot allow the tremendous progress we’ve made on our road back to serve as an excuse to let our guard down,” said Governor Murphy. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Travelers and residents who may be returning from impacted states are asked to self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging.

Individuals are urged to leave their place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care or to get food and other essential items.

