New Jersey releases Halloween guidelines to celebrate safely

Yes, Halloween is on, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Gov. Murphy made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon when he announced the state’s Department of Health is providing guidance on healthy and safe ways to enjoy the holiday.

Just one look at the guidelines and it's clear, enjoying Halloween in 2020 will bring new challenges.

Of course, no one should involve themselves if they, or anyone in their home, has a known exposure to COVID-19.

It was also noted that a costume mask does not meet the guidelines as it does not provide the appropriate level of protection.

Some of the other notable guidelines include:

Wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth. Costume masks do not qualify.

Arrange treats in such a way that they can be quickly and safely being accessed without multiple hands touching.

Halloween activities should take place outdoors.

Halloween parties are subject to indoor and outdoor limits of the number of people attending.

Limit trick-or-treating groups to household members and stay within the confines of the group’s neighborhood.

Always social distance with those of different groups of trick-or-treaters.

Governor Murphy went on to say guidelines, which can be found here, for outdoor Halloween type activities, such as hayrides and corn mazes have been drawn up by the Department of Health.

“We know that in numerous communities, Halloween is more than just a fun activity, but a real tradition. We want to ensure that everyone has the chance to enjoy Halloween, but we also want to ensure that everyone does that safely,” Gov. Murphy commented.

