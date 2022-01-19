New Jersey requires shot for health care workers, ending test option

New Jersey will require health care workers and employees in nursing homes and prisons to get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, dropping an option to either get the shot or be tested.

That's according to Gov. Phil Murphy, who said Wednesday he is signing an executive order to require the shots.

The order means that health care workers who are unvaccinated will have until Jan. 27 to get their first shot and until Feb. 28 for the second.

Workers in nursing homes and other congregant living facilities, including prisons, will have until Feb. 28 to get their first shot and until March 30 for the second.

