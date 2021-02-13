New Jersey revitalizes panel to combat human trafficking

article

After failing for five years to fully carry out a state anti-human trafficking law, New Jersey officials made good on a promise last year to reinvigorate a commission tasked with preventing the crime.

The governor appointed three new commissioners and the legislature gave the body $100,000 in funding.

Its work restarted again in the summer and the commission is set to meet remotely again on Wednesday.

New Jersey set up the Human Trafficking Commission in 2013 under a law to raise awareness about trafficking and evaluate whether state laws worked effectively to combat the crime.

But The Associated Press found last year that the commission had lacked enough members to meet regularly.

