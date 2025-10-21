New Jersey SNAP benefits could be delayed if government shutdown continues

article

The Brief New Jersey officials say November SNAP benefits may not be available on time if the federal government shutdown continues. The state says it’s unclear whether SNAP funds loaded before Oct. 31 can still be used after Nov. 1. Other assistance programs, including Work First New Jersey, child care and child support, are not currently affected.



As the federal government shutdown extends into its third week, New Jersey officials warn that SNAP recipients could face payment delays in November if the funding impasse continues in Washington.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Human Services Division of Family Development says the state was notified by federal officials that November 2025 SNAP benefits may not be available on time if the shutdown persists.

Officials also cautioned that it remains unclear whether benefits already loaded onto Families First EBT cards before Oct. 31 will still be accessible after Nov. 1.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — which provides food assistance to low-income households — serves hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents, including many families with children, seniors and people with disabilities.

In contrast, other major programs run by the Division of Family Development are not expected to be interrupted:

Work First New Jersey (WFNJ) benefits are expected to be paid on schedule.

The Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) will continue without interruption, and there will be no impact on families or providers.

Child support operations, including collection and disbursement, are expected to continue normally.

State officials urged residents to check for updates frequently, as the situation could change depending on the length of the federal shutdown.

What's next:

Residents who rely on SNAP are encouraged to plan ahead and monitor their Families First EBT accounts as November approaches. The Division of Family Development says it will provide ongoing updates about how the shutdown may affect benefits.

New Jersey residents can visit the Department of Human Services Division of Family Development for updates and information on available food and support programs.

New maximum benefit allotments (effective Oct. 1, 2025 – Sept. 30, 2026)

1 person: $298 (up $6)

2 people: $546 (up $10)

3 people: $785 (up $17)

4 people: $994 (up $19)

5 people: $1,183 (up $25)

6 people: $1,421 (up $31)

7 people: $1,571 (up $35)

8 people: $1,789 (up $33)

Each additional person: + $218

How to apply for SNAP benefits

New Jersey residents can apply for SNAP benefits online.

Once an application is submitted, the Department of Human Services must notify applicants of their eligibility within 30 days. In urgent cases, households that meet specific low-income or high-need criteria may qualify for expedited benefits within five days. Applicants can also name an authorized representative, such as a family member, friend or caseworker, to help with the process or to use benefits on their behalf.

If approved, recipients receive an EBT ACCESS Card, which works like a debit card to purchase eligible food items. Questions about the process can be directed to the DHS helpline at 1-800-692-7462, or by contacting a local county assistance office for more guidance.