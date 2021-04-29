New Jersey summer youth camps allowed to open with safety precautions in place

article

Youth overnight and day camps in New Jersey will be permitted to open for the 2021 season with health and safety protocols in place.

"As cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue to decline, coupled with millions of New Jerseyans rolling up their sleeves to be vaccinated, we are able to move forward with reopening programs across our state," said Governor Phil Murphy. "We are committed to a safe and fun summer for our kids, and today’s guidance from the Department of Health ensures that we will have the proper safeguards in place for a rewarding summer camp experience."

To mitigate the transmission of COVID-19, the Department of Health guidance includes the following requirements:

Daily health screenings for staff, campers, and volunteers.

The use of infection control protocols such as face masks, cohorting, social distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning, and disinfecting.

Policies and protocols for when a staff member or camper receives a positive COVID-19 test result.

For overnight camps, unvaccinated staff and campers must receive a negative test result within 72 hours of arriving on-site. All staff and campers will be required to receive a test within 3 to 6 days of arrival. Operators should strongly encourage staff and campers to quarantine prior to arrival at camp.

Gov. Murphy signed the order Wednesday that took effect immediately.



