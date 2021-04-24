Vaccines Required: Several Delaware Valley universities mandate vaccines for returning students

With abundant COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available for people 16 and older, several colleges and universities across the Delaware Valley have made the vaccine mandatory for students returning to campus in the Fall.

Students at most schools can be omitted from the vaccine mandate for medical or religious reasons. Even when vaccinated, students are expected to maintain mitigation rules including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Rutgers University in late-March became the first school in the country to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students returning to campus for the Fall semester. Brian Strom, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and executive vice president for health affairs, said the vaccine is the key "to the return of campus instruction and activities closer to what we were accustomed to before the pandemic."

Other New Jersey colleges have followed suit, including Fairleigh Dickinson University, Montclair State University, and Princeton University. Stevens Institute of Technology, located in Hoboken, has mandated the vaccine for all students and faculty.

Philadelphia-based colleges Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania have also made the vaccine necessary for students who are expected to return to campus. Lehigh University has likewise mandated the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

UPenn President Amy Gutmann and school officials agreed that mass vaccination is "central to our commitment to having a safe campus environment."

MORE: University of Pennsylvania and Drexel to require COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students

Temple University, Villanova University and Penn State have not required the vaccine thus far, but continue to encourage students to get their shots.

The University of Delaware said it will not mandate the vaccine for students, but "strongly encourages all members of the UD community to get the COVID vaccine when it is available to them."

Delaware State University is not requiring the vaccine but reportedly said only students who are vaccinated can return for in-person instruction.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter