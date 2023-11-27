New Jersey's funny traffic signs are back this holiday season

If you ever drive in New Jersey, you might've seen a few signs that have been popping up along major roadways featuring a play on words to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road.

Similar signs were taken down by the Federal Highway Administration this time last year after it said the signs were too distracting.

This year, some of the signs read: "Reckless drivers are worse than fruitcake" or "only Rudolph should be lit."

They’re certainly catching people’s attention.

"They are appropriate to the season and they are cute and they remind people don’t be a grinch!" said Nataliece Moore.

Ultimately, drivers say it’s a helpful reminder during the busy holiday season.

"It gets your attention. It makes you think about it, rather than just stating the obvious," said Mike Matakonis.

Local officials say they’re meant to pack a punch while delivering an important message.

It was November of *last* year when the federal Highway administration said they were too distracting- and ruled to get them taken down.

This year, the department of transportation say they’re toning it back.

"We are being mindful of the kinds of messages we put up - that they’re not too edgy or what they consider distracting." said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, "I think we see some of our neighboring states still putting the signs up, and I feel like if we stay within those same parameters, then I think we are in a good place."

Fox 29 reached out to the Federal Highway Administration for comment on this year’s signs, but have not heard back.