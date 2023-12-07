New laws taking effect in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware in 2024

New year, new me is often the motto as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. However, January 1 also marks the day several laws that could impact your everyday life go into effect.

Here's a look at the new bills signed into law for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware beginning in 2024:

Pennsylvania

Preferred Organic Program Trademark

The bill will further help farmers further identify which products come from then in local grocery stores.

"Products that earn the PA Preferred Organic brand will give consumers confidence they are getting a quality product that meets the high standards they expect."

Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force

The bill will help homeowners acquire flood insurance, which is now required by the state.

"The task force would issue recommendations regarding potential programs that provide premium discounts, programs that incentivize local governments to support flood mitigation efforts and the implementation of any necessary changes to state statute or policy regarding the administration of flood insurance."

Enforcement of Failure to Stop for School Bus With Flashing Red Lights, Imposing a Penalty and Editorial Change

The bill will "extend and revamp the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program."

Military Personnel - Residency Status for Students

This bill grants limited residency to those stationed at a military outpost in Pennsylvania.

Dog Law - Omnibus Amendments

This bill makes changes to the state dog law, including how licenses are issued, rules for kennels, and reinforces penalties against violators.

New Jersey

Raising the Minimum Wage

This bill increases New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage by $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees.

Birth Control Coverage

This bill will make birth control available over the counter at participating pharmacies.

Delaware

Minimum Wage Increase

This bill increases the minimum wage in Delaware to $13.25 an hour.

New HSCA Rate

Businesses subject to the Hazardous Substance Cleanup Act (HSCA) will see a decrease in last year’s rate from 0.8389% to 0.675%.

State unemployment insurance (SUI) tax relief

"This Act will continue for calendar year 2024 the temporary relief provided in calendar year 2023 to employers who pay unemployment tax assessments."