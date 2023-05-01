New Philadelphia Parking Authority unit focused on cars parked in bike lanes begins patrolling Monday

A new unit dedicated to keeping cars out of bike lanes throughout Philadelphia is set to begin patrols Monday.

According to the Philadelphia Parking Authority, the issue of bike lane enforcement has led to 45 deaths and more than 135 injuries since 2011.

We must do all we can to protect our bicyclists and provide them safe access to city streets," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said.

The new unit, which authorities say will have eight members, will concentrate on ticketing vehicles illegally parked in designated bike lanes.