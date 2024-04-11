New popcorn company helps those on autism spectrum bring kernels of love to the people

Kernel by kernel, the popcorn is a labor of love by some pretty amazing individuals, doing a job they absolutely love.

"The best part, I think, is getting the opportunity to learn new skills," worker Ethan Brunton said.

New skills the newly hired, talented and capable young men, who happen to be on the autism spectrum, take pride in, learning the ropes in creating handmade gourmet popcorn at their new production facility in South Philly.

"What I do here is make different types of popcorn and put it in same bags or different bags with different colors of the popcorn," worker Marcus Johnson said.

For North Philly native, Johnson says taking the paid opportunity is more than just a check to him. "The real reason why I’m doing this is because I had the opportunity to work here to show them my skills, my positivity and my wisdom."

From the cooking to the coating and bagging, each person has a task.

Worker Jared Slomine stated, "I enjoy making the caramel and the regular popcorn and I just started making this butter popcorn."

Worker Jed Williams added, "It’s kind of cool. It’s fun. You get to learn to appreciate people for who they are."

Popcorn for the People is a neuro diverse nonprofit employing autistic and differently-abled adults and they are pumping out different flavors. At least 1,000 bags a day are expected to come out of this production facility in South Philly.

"My favorite is just being a part of something with other people and that you get to be part of something that’s bigger than you," Brunton added.

A big drive for Popcorn for the People is to employ those in the autism community. Statistics show the population has grown 20 percent in the last 20 years and still 82 percent of them are unemployed. The partnership with Wawa and the Eagles Autism Foundation is now changing that every day.

Assistant Production Manager of Popcorn for the People, Leslie Graham, explained, "This is the first time in my life that I’ve worked with this community and I find a genuine, sweet kindness that I think a lot of people overlook. They’re very driven and they wanna do the best they can do, and they do."

"It doesn’t matter how different we are compared to others, we’re all the same species. We’re all humans. We may have the difference of autism but we also have skills too," Johnson added.

More information about Popcorn for the People can be found at their website.