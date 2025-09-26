New program to help combat illegal dumping in Philly

The Brief A new program combats the long-running issue of illegal dumping in Philadelphia. $150 dump site vouchers are being offered to contractors and short dumpers in the Hunting Park East Tioga Neighborhood.



The intersection of 9th and Ontario Streets in Hunting Park has become one of the most notorious illegal dumping grounds in the City of Philadelphia.

What we know:

On Friday afternoon, FOX 29 cameras saw an abandoned fish tank, shopping carts, discarded residential windows, even Christmas decorations.

"They have boats, they have tires, they have couches and whole sinks and toilets that are left," said Avarisse Crawford Chief of Staff for North 10 Foundation.

The corners is just one of dozens of illegal dumping sites identified by the group North10 as problem areas.

Armed with a $200,000 grant by the William Penn Foundation, they are starting a long-term community-wide clean-up effort by increasing signage, awareness and enforcement.

"The dots represent an illegal dump site," said Teea Tynes, Co-Director for Trash Academy, pointing to a map of dumping hotspots.

The non-profit is using data, photographs and surveys to track the dumping problem and show city leaders where help is needed most.

What they're saying:

"We’re trying to track the kind of debris that’s being left behind how often it’s cleaned up. Who cleans it up? Is it the city? Is it the residents?" said Tynes.

The program is going after the biggest offenders.

Contractors and junk haulers who dump their debris on the streets to avoid paying for a dumpsite. But instead of a violation, they are offering incentives in the form of $150 vouchers.

"We have decided to provide vouchers to contractors and short dumpers instead of putting it on our streets, they’ll be able to take it to a recycling center and dump 1,000 pounds with our voucher," said Crawford.

The goal is to make a significant dent in the dumping dilemma by the year of 2028.

For many who live here, the message is simple.

"Just get involved and clean up and do the right thing with the trash," said Al Black of North 10.

In Philadelphia, the fine for illegal dumping is $5,000 per item and potential vehicle forfeiture.

Organizers say the most important thing is to have a buy-in from the community. They know it won’t happen overnight. But believe the payoff will be well worth it.