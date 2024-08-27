New 'Safe Place' initiative implemented in Atlantic County: Everything you need to know

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is rolling out its new initiative called "Safe Place," a first of its kind program in South Jersey.

The goal of the initiative is to shield those targeted by hate crimes and make all the difference in the lives of its residents in Atlantic County.

It's called the Safe Place program, an original idea enacted out of Seattle, Washington that is now rolling out in South Jersey.

"Bringing it to Atlantic County gives Atlantic county residents and businesses visual representation that law enforcement cares about every person in the community," said Caryn Campanelli, a detective with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Safe Place initiative is designed to address bias incidents and hate crimes involving race, color, religion, and even sexual orientation.

So how does it work?

Businesses in the area agree to participate by putting up this sticker here, which reads "This location is a Safe Place for victims of hate crimes and harassment to call 911 and wait for police to arrive."

Casciano’s Coffee Bar and Sweetery is the first location in Hammonton to join the effort.

"If someone is in need of help, whether it’s a hate crime or any type of police matter or need then we are going to come. It doesn’t matter who you are or what it is," said an employee of the coffee bar. They added, "Walk through the doors they will give you a safe space to wait, they’ll help you call the police if you need but it’s a safe place you can come to if you need help."

Hammonton’s Chief of Police, Kevin Friel, says initiatives like these matter.

"Even though response time is usually very quick, people want to feel safe immediately and should feel safe immediately. Having businesses in our community that are willing to put up that sticker to be a holding safe point for law enforcement response is a great thing," he said.

And it's these stickers that the Atlantic County prosecutors hope other businesses will join in on to let folks know that they are in a safe place.

"It’s so significant for these types of spaces to exist, there are so many people from diverse backgrounds that don’t feel supported and don’t feel safe and when they actually do need help," explained Shavonne Davis, the Director of Community Outreach at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Casciano's is leading the way for businesses in the area as others are already signing up. '

The owner of the shop said in part, "As a business owner of a community gathering point, I feel responsible that my employees and customers feel safe from any prejudice against their race, gender identity, or sexual orientation."

"Growing up I was always taught that if you see a police officer, that's where you go to for safety. Go to them and they'll help you. Not everyone else has had those life experiences," said a resident.