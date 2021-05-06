New safety measures implemented at Philadelphia International Airport as travelers return

Going through security at the Philadelphia International Airport is going to be different, especially if you haven't flown in the last 14 or so months.

An A-plus rating from Luis Zayas on his first time flying during the pandemic despite some initial hesitancy.

"To be honest, I was completely nervous but I was confident on safety measures wearing mask entire time," Zayas said.

New rules and a new look at PHL as more people take to the skies, including plastic partitions posted around TSA agents in full PPE and touchless technology for flight check-in aiming to reduce touchpoints is key at security checkpoints.

TSA officials recommend travelers opt for their carry-ons instead of plastic bins for loose personal items like your keys, wallet, or cell phone.

"Take the phone put it in your carry-on bag. You don’t wanna have cross-contamination between," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

While officials at PHL say air travel is down roughly 50%, they’re seeing the numbers start to rise.

"Nationally, TSA eclipsed 1 million passengers a day in April and now a million and a half passengers a day," TSA Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero said.

Despite the growing crowds, airports are emphasizing the need to maintain social distance in security lines.

TSA officials are urging travelers to arrive two hours early for domestic flights. Masks must stay on at all times and come prepared.

The MyTSA app provides airline passengers with 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information on any mobile device.

