Four people injured, including teen, in garage party shooting in Olney
PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after a shooting broke out at a garage party in Olney just after midnight.
What we know:
Police responded to the 500 block of Marwood Road following reports of gunfire. According to investigators, an argument at the gathering escalated, leading to shots being fired.
Four people, including a teenager, were struck by gunfire. All four victims are currently listed in stable condition.
A suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit with officers.
Stray bullets struck at least one home and a vehicle in the immediate area.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release the identities of the victims or the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.