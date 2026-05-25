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Four people injured, including teen, in garage party shooting in Olney

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Published  May 25, 2026 8:07 AM EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
4 people injured in Olney shooting; Man shot to death at Royal Farms

4 people injured in Olney shooting; Man shot to death at Royal Farms

One person is in custody after four people were injured during a shooting in Olney; a man was shot and killed at Royal Farms in Frankford.

The Brief

    • A shooting broke out at a garage party in Olney overnight.
    • Four people were injured, including a teenager.
    • A suspect was taken into custody.

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after a shooting broke out at a garage party in Olney just after midnight.

What we know:

Police responded to the 500 block of Marwood Road following reports of gunfire. According to investigators, an argument at the gathering escalated, leading to shots being fired.

Four people, including a teenager, were struck by gunfire. All four victims are currently listed in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit with officers.

Stray bullets struck at least one home and a vehicle in the immediate area.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims or the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety