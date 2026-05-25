Four people injured, including teen, in garage party shooting in Olney

The Brief A shooting broke out at a garage party in Olney overnight. Four people were injured, including a teenager. A suspect was taken into custody.



Four people are recovering after a shooting broke out at a garage party in Olney just after midnight.

What we know:

Police responded to the 500 block of Marwood Road following reports of gunfire. According to investigators, an argument at the gathering escalated, leading to shots being fired.

Four people, including a teenager, were struck by gunfire. All four victims are currently listed in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit with officers.

Stray bullets struck at least one home and a vehicle in the immediate area.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims or the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.