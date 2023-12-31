New Year’s Eve fireworks at Penn’s Landing brings holiday tradition

article

People come from far and wide to enjoy some of the most fantastic fireworks in the country, including spending New Year’s Eve at Penn’s Landing.

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej spoke to folks who showed up and out for the holiday moment, including first-time goers Bernadette Bohn and her family who came out to Penn’s landing for the big celebration, and they’re loving it!

"I haven’t even been down for the Fourth of July," said Bernadette Bohn, Chicester. "We never come down. It's always just so crowded, you know, but we figured it’s 6 o'clock. It's a nice night, kids wanna do something so we figured we’d come down."

"It's traditional to see the fireworks in Philadelphia," said Shaford Sun, University City.

Others make this an annual tradition with their young kids and wouldn’t miss it for the world.

"We have three kids under five," said Julie Reil, Delaware County. "We have a resy right there at the Moshulu at 5:15 p.m. so it’s perfect for us!"

One mom and daughter duo came out extra early because they love fireworks but expect to be back inside well before midnight!

"I’m glad we came when we did because now we can pick what we want to see, watch the fireworks and then hang out for a little while and go home," said Tracey Lawton, Northeast Philly.

Happy New Year everyone!