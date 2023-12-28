New Year's Eve in Philadelphia! Guide to events, fireworks across the city and its suburbs
PHILADELPHIA - Christmas is officially over, and it's almost time to ring in the New Year with family and friends.
Here are some New Year's Eve events and fireworks shows taking place across the Delaware Valley, including some daytime family-friendly options:
Philadelphia
- Rosy's Taco Bar East NYE Party hosted by Wooder Ice offers a "5-hour open bar as you party the night away"
- Punch Line Philly Comedy: Philadelphia's Last Laughs
- Delaware River Waterfront Fireworks Shows: Two free shows on December 31 at 6 p.m. and midnight
- Please Touch Museum: Countdown to the New Year Celebration
- Cherry Street Pier: New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown with PopUpPlay featuring Fireworks
Pennsylvania suburbs
- Blue Mountain Resort: "Tube in the New Year" with a night of "tubular fun" at the Snow Tubing Park in the Valley Adventure Center
- Anti-New Year's Eve Bash at Levante West Chester Taproom
- Sesame Place: Musical Fireworks Show
- Ardmore Musical Hall: New Year's Eve Family Jam with Alex & the Kaleidoscope
- Newtown Sports Training and Events Center: Family New Year's Eve Party
New Jersey
- The Funplex: 2024 NYE Family Party at both locations in Mount Laurel and East Hanover
- Showboat Resort: Atlantic City's "Largest NYE Party"
- First Night Ocean City NYE event and fireworks show at the Music Pier
- Sea Isle City fireworks display
- Millenium Skate World in Camden: Noon Year's Eve Family Skate
- New Year's Eve in Avalon with family-fun activities and fireworks
Delaware
- Crooked Hammock Brewery: New Year's Eve House Party
- Riverfront Wilmington in Delaware NYE fireworks show
- Delaware Museum of Nature and Science: Roaring into the New Year