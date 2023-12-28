Expand / Collapse search

New Year's Eve in Philadelphia! Guide to events, fireworks across the city and its suburbs

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

New Year's Eve events in Philadelphia area

Still looking for something to do on New Year's Eve? FOX 29 has you covered!

PHILADELPHIA - Christmas is officially over, and it's almost time to ring in the New Year with family and friends.

Here are some New Year's Eve events and fireworks shows taking place across the Delaware Valley, including some daytime family-friendly options:

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania suburbs

New Jersey

Delaware