New York City Mayor: Be prepared to shelter in place

New Yorkers should prepare to be ordered to shelter in place in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday afternoon.

"The right guidance to give all New Yorkers is even through a decision have not yet been made by the city or by the state, I think new Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility for a shelter-in-place order," de Blasio said in a serious tone.

The mayor said that such a decision could come in the next 48 hours.

"It is a very, very difficult decision—we want to emphasize that—it is difficult anywhere in the United States of America," de Blasio said. "It is particularly difficult in a city with such a large population, so densely populated together."

An order would have to come from the city and the state in agreement, de Blasio said. He added that if and when the order is given, it would likely have some leeway for New Yorkers to leave home to buy groceries and pick up medications.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York City has risen to 814 as of Tuesday, the mayor said, but he expects that to surge to more than 10,000 or more as testing ramps up. He that the city's public hospitals will be able to test 5,000 people a day starting on Thursday.

De Blasio also issued an executive order temporarily banning rideshares in New York City. Uber, Lyft, and Via vehicles will be allowed to pick up only one customer per ride except for family members or couples who live together.