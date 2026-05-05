Stolen truck crashes, overturns onto playground in Southwest Philly: sources

The Brief A white truck crashed through a fence and overturned on a playground at Mitchell Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 5. No children or teachers were injured, according to people at the scene. Police are investigating and gathering details, including reports the truck may have been stolen.



A white truck crashed through a fence and overturned on the playground of Mitchell Elementary School at South 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue on Tuesday, May 5, according to people at the scene. Reports first came in just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, and the crash was captured by SKYFOX around 3:00 p.m.

No children or teachers were injured, and police are investigating how the crash happened.

What we know:

Police are on the scene at Mitchell Elementary School after a white truck plowed through a protective fence and overturned on the playground.

The truck took out part of the playground structure and flipped on its side.

Sources say children at the school were just heading inside when the accident occurred and no children or teachers were injured.

Police are talking to witnesses and gathering details at the scene.

SKYFOX was live at the scene where the truck was on its side in the middle of the playground, with visible damage to the fence and playground equipment.

Truck may have been stolen before crash

A contractor at the scene told FOX 29's Jeff Skversky that the truck was stolen just a few blocks away around 3:00 p.m.

The truck went through three parts of the fence before ending up on its side in the playground.

The playground was empty at the time of the crash, and no injuries to children or staff have been reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether the truck was stolen, how the crash happened, or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Details about other vehicles involved and the exact cause are still being gathered.