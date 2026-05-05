100 Camden school employees laid off as 3 teachers receive citywide honors

The Brief 100 employees in Camden received layoff notices as budget cuts impact the school district. Three teachers in South Jersey were surprised with the citywide RISE Award during Teacher Appreciation Week. Each RISE Award winner received a $5,000 check, a certificate and a visit from the mayor of Camden.



Budget cuts are affecting another school district as 100 employees in Camden received layoff notices. Meanwhile, three teachers in South Jersey were honored with the citywide RISE Award from the Camden Education Fund during Teacher Appreciation Week.

What we know:

100 employees in the Camden school district received layoff notices.

The layoffs come as part of broader budget cuts impacting schools across the area.

Three teachers honored with RISE Award for excellence and dedication

What they're saying:

"It means the world to me. I wish my mom was here for this. I wish she could see this. I dedicate it to her because she saw something in me," said Reese Hart, a middle school teacher at Mastery Cramer Hill in Camden.

"I’m shocked. I’m still shocked," said Naina Batra, a third and fourth grade special education teacher at KIPP Lanning Square Primary.

The Camden Education Fund recognized three teachers with the RISE Award for their dedication to students and excellence in teaching, FOX 29 cameras captured the surprise celebrations. Each winner received a $5,000 check, a certificate and a visit from the mayor of Camden.

Giana Campbell, CEO of the Camden Education Fund, said, "The thing about teachers is they often go into their pockets and give their personal money for a lot of different things and so we’re offering a 5 thousand dollar cash prize for all winners." Campbell added, "We really encourage them to use it on themselves because so often, they don’t and they truly deserve it."

The RISE Award is given to teachers recommended by their principals for their teaching practices and impact in the classroom, with a committee selecting the finalists.

The honorees included Reese Hart of Mastery Cramer Hill, Mrs. Chimoa Emeka-Obasi, a chemistry teacher at Charles E. Brimm Medical Arts High, and Naina Batra of KIPP Lanning Square Primary.

The RISE Award is presented during Teacher Appreciation Week to honor teachers who demonstrate outstanding commitment to their students. The award aims to recognize the significant role teachers play in their schools and communities.

The surprise celebrations included students cheering and clapping as teachers were recognized in front of their classes.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the layoffs will impact classroom instruction or which positions are affected. Details about the outcomes of the special board meeting have not been released.