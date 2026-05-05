Jefferson University Hospital adds therapy dogs to support staff and students

The Brief Jefferson University Hospital is adding new therapy dogs to support staff and students. The dogs are trained by Leashes of Valor and will work alongside faculty and nurses. One of the new dogs, Brucey, honors a Vietnam veteran and is currently in training.



Jefferson University Hospital is welcoming new therapy dogs to its team, with puppies like Maggie and Brucey preparing to support staff and students, according to hospital leaders.

Therapy dogs join hospital staff to reduce stress

What we know:

The therapy dogs, including Maggie and Brucey, will work in Jefferson University Hospital to help reduce stress for workers and students.

"We know from the research it reduces stress our students come between exams and really enjoy the opportunity to relax," said Susan Aldridge, president of Thomas Jefferson University.

The dogs will roam the halls, nursing stations and classrooms on Jefferson’s campuses, spreading comfort to those who need it.

"On your worst day which many of us have for any reason, illness, stress, multiple meetings you can’t help but relax and smile when you are with a dog," said Marie Ann Marino, dean of Thomas Jefferson University College of Nursing.

Brucey, a 5-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever, was named after Bruce Michell, a Vietnam veteran and friend of Pete Chiarrocci, owner of Chickie’s and Pete’s, who recently passed away.

"I wanted to honor him. He is honored and he should be honored because he’s a veteran he was at war with bullets flying and he made it," said Chiarrocci.

All the therapy dogs are trained by Leashes of Valor, a Virginia-based organization that provides no-cost therapy dogs to combat veterans.

The role of therapy dogs in healing and support

What they're saying:

"It’s not a pill, it’s not a shot, it’s not a beer but it’s helping and it’s saving lives we didn’t think we could," said Chris Bowers of Leashes of Valor.

Bowers, a retired U.S. Marine who was injured in Iraq in 2008, shared his experience with therapy dogs. "The lessons that that little black dog taught me outweighed any class I ever sat in. I think at the end of the day it’s healing souls as much as it’s healing wounds," said Bowers.

Soon, Brucey will head back to Fredericksburg, Virginia for two years of intense training before joining the Jefferson University staff.

The addition of therapy dogs aims to provide emotional support and relief to those working in high-stress hospital environments.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly when Brucey and the other therapy dogs will officially begin their roles at Jefferson University Hospital or how many dogs will be added in total.