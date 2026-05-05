Lyft driver charged with harassing 2 Princeton students, trying to lure them into his car

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The Brief A Lyft driver has been charged with harassing two Princeton University students in as many days. Dimario Wynter allegedly tried to ask the students for directions, then offered them money, and in one case, "demanded a sexual act." Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.



A New Jersey Lyft driver was charged on Tuesday with harassing Princeton University students and trying to lure them into his car, prosecutors announced.

Lyft driver charged with harassment

What we know:

Dimario Wynter, 28, of Spotswood, New Jersey, was charged with two counts each of harassment and luring and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to police, Wynter tried to lure two female Princeton students into his car with money in consecutive days.

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The first incident happened around noon on April 16. The student told police that she was on Prospect Avenue in Princeton, when a man drove up to her and stopped to ask for directions. That's when, Wynter allegedly gave the woman a $100 bill, got out of the car, walked toward her and "demanded a sexual act," according to officials. The student dropped the money and ran off.

The next day, around 9:30 a.m., another student told police that she ws on Ivy lane, when a man drove up to her. Just like the day before, the driver asked for directions and gave the student a $100 bill. Then, police said Wynter asked the girl to leave with him, but she gave the money back and left.

After Princeton University investigated the two incidents, they allegedly identified Wynter as the driver in both cases, and found that he was a driver for Lyft.

What you can do:

Police are still investigating this case, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 609-989-6441.