Newark police officer wounded in shooting; suspect in custody

A police officer in New Jersey's largest city was hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday after he was shot and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The shooting took place Tuesday night.

Officers had approached a suspicious person to question him, Mayor Ras Baraka said. "Before the conversation ended, the gentleman pulled out a gun and began opening fire without provocation and struck one of the officers," the mayor said.

The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, officials said.

The officer's wound is not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer or the suspect.

