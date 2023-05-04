Newark shooting: 2 dead, including 7-year-old; suspect killed by police

"It's tragic." — Mayor Ras Baraka

Two people were shot and killed in Newark, including a 7-year-old boy, by a gunman who was later killed by police, a source said.

Police responded Wednesday night to a 911 call they received from someone at 363 Johnson Ave.

When they arrived on the scene, they encountered a man with a gun. Police said he dropped that gun, ran about a block and pulled out a second gun. That’s when police shot and killed him, according to the source.

According to police, in addition to the boy, the gunman is suspected of shooting and killing a man inside the home.

Another man was also shot and wounded there. A woman jumped out of a second-story window to escape the shooting. She injured her foot or leg in the process.

In a statement, Mayor Ras Baraka said, "It's tragic. This is the reason why we have to come together to deal with issues of mental health, drug abuse, anger, conflict, and all kinds of other issues that we see in ur communities in general."

As is standard practice with police-involved shootings in New Jersey, the attorney general is now investigating.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or gunman.

A motive is unknown at this time.